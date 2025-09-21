  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

E-bike robber with a gun Dutch police shoot suspected bicycle thief dead

SDA

21.9.2025 - 20:11

A suspected e-bike robber was shot dead in Rotterdam. (symbolic image)
A suspected e-bike robber was shot dead in Rotterdam. (symbolic image)
Bild: Friso Gentsch/dpa

Dutch police have shot and killed a suspected e-bike robber. The incident took place in the Rotterdam suburb of Capelle aan den IJssel.

Keystone-SDA

21.09.2025, 20:11

21.09.2025, 20:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A suspected bicycle robber was shot dead by police in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
  • The incident took place near a fast food restaurant in the Rotterdam suburb of Capelle aan den IJssel.
  • The man had previously robbed a so-called fatbike with a firearm.
Show more

Dutch police have shot and killed a suspected e-bike robber. The incident took place near a fast food restaurant in the Rotterdam suburb of Capelle aan den IJssel. According to the police on X auf, the suspect died at the scene on Sunday.

The man had previously robbed a so-called fatbike using a firearm, reported the ANP news agency. There was initially no information about the victim of the attempted robbery. Several emergency services and a rescue helicopter were deployed. As is usual when police use firearms, an investigation has been launched into the conduct of the officers involved.