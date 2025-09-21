Dutch police have shot and killed a suspected e-bike robber. The incident took place near a fast food restaurant in the Rotterdam suburb of Capelle aan den IJssel. According to the police on X auf, the suspect died at the scene on Sunday.
The man had previously robbed a so-called fatbike using a firearm, reported the ANP news agency. There was initially no information about the victim of the attempted robbery. Several emergency services and a rescue helicopter were deployed. As is usual when police use firearms, an investigation has been launched into the conduct of the officers involved.