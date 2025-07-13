Lake Como and Bellagio seen from above. (Archive) Keystone/Bernhard Krieger

A fatal accident has occurred on Lake Como in northern Italy, a popular travel destination for many Swiss people.

A 30-year-old woman from the Netherlands died in a boat accident on Lake Como.

She was thrown into the water after the collision near Villa Geno and was seriously injured by a propeller.

Despite resuscitation attempts, she died in hospital; both boats were confiscated. Show more

A 30-year-old woman from the Netherlands died in a collision between two boats on Lake Como, as reported by the Italian news agency Ansa.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon near Villa Geno, a historic site on the eastern outskirts of Como. The woman was out with friends. According to media reports, she was thrown into the water by the impact and injured by the propeller of one of the boats. She was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest, where she died shortly afterwards. Both boats were confiscated by the authorities.

A few hours later, another incident occurred: in the eastern arm of the lake near Abbadia Lariana (province of Lecco), a swimmer was reported missing after sinking while swimming and not resurfacing. The fire department, coastguard and a rescue helicopter searched for the person with divers in the evening.