Moo Deng was given a "cake" made of fruit and vegetables for her first birthday. Sakchai Lalit/AP/dpa

Ever since Moo Deng saw the light of day a year ago, the tills have been ringing in Thailand. The dwarf hippo's birthday is once again attracting crowds of people from all over the world. Where does the hype come from?

Thailand's world-famous dwarf hippo girl Moo Deng celebrated her first birthday amid huge crowds of visitors. Not only locals, but fans and camera crews from all over the world traveled to celebrate the baby animal, who became a global internet sensation shortly after her birth. Photos, videos and, above all, memes with Moo Deng's funniest facial expressions have been going viral ever since.

Auction with Moo Deng's footprint

The party at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo near the capital Bangkok is set to last four days and will include a colorful "birthday cake" made of fruits, leaves and vegetables, as reported by Thai media. Among other things, visitors will be able to meet Moo Deng's keepers, who will tell anecdotes from the life of their chubby-cheeked protégé.

Special memorabilia has already been auctioned off, including a footprint of the mini hippo and his bathtub. The footprint alone fetched the equivalent of around 18,000 euros, reported the newspaper "Khaosod", citing the zoo.

To mark the birthday, Moo Deng souvenirs are once again on sale everywhere. Carola Frentzen/dpa

The birth of the dwarf hippo on July 10, 2024 was a stroke of luck for the tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the enthusiasm for the cute hippopotamus has kept the tills ringing in Thailand - mainly thanks to excessive marketing.

Because when it comes to Moo Deng, there's almost nothing that doesn't exist: Hippo-shaped key rings, soft toys with pink Moo Deng cheeks, T-shirts and mugs with her face, calendars, shopping bags or commemorative coins - the range of products on offer knows no bounds. The zoo, which is actually rather unknown, is attracting record numbers of visitors.

What does the name mean?

The name Moo Deng means "jumping pig" and actually refers to a well-known Thai street food dish: roasted pork belly on rice with red sauce. Around 20,000 Facebook users voted on what the zoo's cute new arrival should be called - and the name seems to have been tailor-made for the baby animal. However, animal rights organizations have long complained that it is very stressful for the nocturnal dwarf hippos to be constantly exposed to large and noisy crowds.