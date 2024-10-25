According to the police, the man died at the scene of the accident despite resuscitation measures. Symbolbild: sda

An e-bike rider was hit and run over by an oncoming agricultural trailer train in Siselen BE on Friday afternoon. According to the police, the man died at the scene despite resuscitation measures.

The cause of the accident was unclear in the evening. The Bernese Jura-Seeland regional public prosecutor's office launched an investigation, according to the Bernese cantonal police. According to the information provided, the cyclist was coming from Finsterhennen when he was hit by the trailer train.

The victim had not been identified by the evening, but there were indications of his identity. In addition to the emergency services, the cantonal police care team was also deployed. The Rübenweg in Siselen was closed for several hours.

