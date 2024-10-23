In Germany, a 21-year-old on an e-scooter has given police a chase. Symbolbild: Britta Pedersen/dpa

In Germany, an apparently drugged 21-year-old tried to evade a police check. To do so, he sped away on an extremely fast e-scooter - at 100 kilometers per hour.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 21-year-old e-scooter driver tried to evade a police check.

He fled from the officers at around 100 km/h.

He was caught after a chase. A drug test was positive. Show more

On Tuesday evening, police officers in the Bernkastel-Wittlich district in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate wanted to check the driver of an e-scooter because the lights on the vehicle were defective. According to the police, however, the man evaded the check and continued his journey.

The e-scooter driver was traveling at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour at times. After a chase, he was stopped.

In the course of the check, it turned out that the insurance license plate was a fake and the vehicle was therefore not insured. The 21-year-old driver also showed signs of being under the influence of drugs. A preliminary drug test reacted positively to cocaine. A blood sample was taken from the driver.

According to the police, the vehicle was larger than a normal e-scooter. However, the speed was apparently not manipulated: The vehicle was that fast from the factory.

The man will have to answer for a violation of the Road Traffic Act, the Narcotics Act, forgery of documents and driving without insurance cover.