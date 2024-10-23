  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Drug test positive E-scooter rider flees from police at 100 km/h

Dominik Müller

23.10.2024

In Germany, a 21-year-old on an e-scooter has given police a chase.
In Germany, a 21-year-old on an e-scooter has given police a chase.
Symbolbild: Britta Pedersen/dpa

In Germany, an apparently drugged 21-year-old tried to evade a police check. To do so, he sped away on an extremely fast e-scooter - at 100 kilometers per hour.

23.10.2024, 14:51

23.10.2024, 14:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 21-year-old e-scooter driver tried to evade a police check.
  • He fled from the officers at around 100 km/h.
  • He was caught after a chase. A drug test was positive.
Show more

On Tuesday evening, police officers in the Bernkastel-Wittlich district in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate wanted to check the driver of an e-scooter because the lights on the vehicle were defective. According to the police, however, the man evaded the check and continued his journey.

The e-scooter driver was traveling at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour at times. After a chase, he was stopped.

In the course of the check, it turned out that the insurance license plate was a fake and the vehicle was therefore not insured. The 21-year-old driver also showed signs of being under the influence of drugs. A preliminary drug test reacted positively to cocaine. A blood sample was taken from the driver.

According to the police, the vehicle was larger than a normal e-scooter. However, the speed was apparently not manipulated: The vehicle was that fast from the factory.

The man will have to answer for a violation of the Road Traffic Act, the Narcotics Act, forgery of documents and driving without insurance cover.