Bike path or sidewalk? With or without a helmet? There are clear rules for e-scooters—anyone who breaks them can expect a fine. According to Axa Insurance, however, many riders are unaware of the regulations. Here’s a list that provides an overview.

After a ride, e-scooters may be parked on the sidewalk—but riding on the sidewalk is strictly prohibited and can result in a fine of 40 francs. (File photo)

Sidewalk taboo

E-scooter use is not permitted off roads or bike paths. Anyone who rides on the sidewalk anyway may be fined forty francs.

After use, e-scooters are permitted on the sidewalk and may be parked there provided that a passageway of at least one and a half meters remains clear for pedestrians.

Age Limit and ID Requirement

In general, riding an e-scooter is permitted for those aged 14 and older—however, youths between the ages of 14 and 16 must have a Category M driver’s license to do so. Anyone who does not have this license with them during a traffic stop will be fined. Minors under 16 who are caught riding without a driver’s license face criminal charges.

If you're traveling as a couple, you pay

Riding with a passenger is also prohibited: This rule is intended, in particular, to protect young people. Failure to comply with this rule may result in a fine of twenty francs.

No Texting While Driving

While riding, you must not let go of the handlebars completely, as riding with your hands off the handlebars is strictly prohibited and carries a fine of twenty francs.

Furthermore, traffic violations such as running a red light result in a fine of sixty francs, while failing to yield the right of way at crosswalks is punishable by a fine of forty francs. In addition, the lights—white in the front and red in the back—must be turned on even during the day.

Riding Without a Helmet Is Especially Dangerous

Only 30 of the 730 people recorded who were injured while riding e-scooters last year were wearing helmets at the time. Yet the risk of a severe traumatic brain injury is 1.74 times higher than when riding a bicycle and 3.45 times higher than when riding a motorcycle. Researchers are therefore calling for mandatory helmet use and stricter speed limits.

The risk of injury appears to be particularly high for female e-scooter riders: According to a study published Thursday in the journal *Scientific Reports*, women are 2.1 times more likely to be involved in serious accidents.

Their risk of collision is also 36 percent higher than that of men, which, according to the authors, could be because most e-scooters are designed for male body proportions.