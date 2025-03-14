  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Paleontology Early mammals probably did not have patterned fur

SDA

14.3.2025 - 05:06

A single-colored, often brown fur is typical of today's nocturnal mammals such as moles. (archive picture)
A single-colored, often brown fur is typical of today's nocturnal mammals such as moles. (archive picture)
Keystone

Striped and spotted mammals probably did not exist during the time of dinosaurs. 150 million years ago, mammals were probably mainly dark brown, reports an international research team in the journal "Science".

Keystone-SDA

14.03.2025, 05:06

14.03.2025, 05:07

While the plumage of dinosaurs was probably often colorful and insects probably already wore many colors on their wings, early mammals probably had a nondescript coat.

The team led by Quanguo Li from the China University of Geosciences in Beijing goes even further: they think that in most cases the fur was uniformly dark in color - so the animals probably did not even have patterns such as stripes or spots.

Such fur is typical of today's nocturnal mammals such as moles, mice, rats and bats, which use it to camouflage themselves, the researchers write. Their findings therefore support hypotheses that early mammals may have been predominantly nocturnal.

More from the department

Criticism from Prime Minister. US influencer leaves Australia after wombat scandal

Criticism from Prime MinisterUS influencer leaves Australia after wombat scandal

Internet crime. Love scammers scam several 100,000 francs in Liechtenstein

Internet crimeLove scammers scam several 100,000 francs in Liechtenstein

Precious metal. Gold price breaks record of 3000 US dollars per ounce

Precious metalGold price breaks record of 3000 US dollars per ounce