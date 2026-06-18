Researchers aim to protect fish from heat-related deaths. A new early warning system for Swiss rivers is designed to indicate where fish face heat stress—up to three weeks in advance.

The system assesses the future risk to fish populations at over 50 locations in Switzerland, as the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) announced on Thursday.

This is because when Swiss rivers become warm enough for swimming in the summer, conditions become uncomfortable for fish. As cold-blooded animals, fish depend on the ambient temperature. If it rises, they experience heat stress, as the researchers explained. They cannot cool themselves down. If it gets too hot, they die.

Some species are less tolerant

Not all fish suffer from heat at the same rate. For this reason, the researchers compiled information for the early warning system on the temperature thresholds of 59 fish species found in Switzerland. This is the temperature at which their ability to swim is impaired—and thus also their ability to flee from danger

They found that non-native species are, on average, more resilient than native species. The marble carp can withstand temperatures of 32.3 degrees Celsius. The burbot, on the other hand, reaches its limit at just 24.1 degrees.

The early-warning system therefore takes into account not only how warm a river is expected to become, but also which fish species live there. This provides an assessment of where the risk is particularly high for more than 50 locations in Switzerland.

A head start before it’s too late

The model was tested retrospectively using data from the heatwave of summer 2018. At that time, approximately three metric tons of fish died in Switzerland due to the heat.

It correctly identified two out of three documented fish die-offs. At other locations, the risk assessments matched actual observations in about 70 percent of cases.

The system is not yet perfect. For example, it does not always take into account whether fish in a river can find cooler refuges or how large a local population is. As a result, it overestimated the risk at some locations.

For the researchers, however, this is a promising start. Thanks to the warnings, authorities and those responsible for water bodies could respond sooner, monitor particularly vulnerable sections, or prepare protective measures.

In a warmer future, this head start could be crucial—not because it prevents every heat wave, but because it helps identify earlier where a river becomes a trap for its fish.