Not even the famous Jet d'Eau in the port of Geneva was visible during last year's "Earth Hour". (archive picture) Keystone

At 8.30 pm on Saturday evening, it will go dark in Switzerland for "Earth Hour" organized by the nature conservation organization WWF. Millions of people, thousands of cities and companies around the world are taking part in the campaign, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

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Once a year, buildings or sights are left in the dark for sixty minutes. On Saturday evening, it's that time again: in Switzerland, cities, municipalities, companies, schools and private individuals are setting a joint example for the protection of nature.

Today, "Earth Hour" is more important than ever: "Nature is not something external," said Thomas Vellacott, CEO of WWF Switzerland. "If nature is doing well, we are also doing better." The anniversary of Earth Hour on Saturday celebrates "twenty years of global commitment to climate and biodiversity".