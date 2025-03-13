Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 not far from supervolcano near Naples - Gallery The earth shakes again in the Phlegraean Fields. Frightened people run into the streets. Image: dpa The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.4. Image: dpa For safety reasons, schools in the area have to remain closed. Image: dpa Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 not far from supervolcano near Naples - Gallery The earth shakes again in the Phlegraean Fields. Frightened people run into the streets. Image: dpa The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.4. Image: dpa For safety reasons, schools in the area have to remain closed. Image: dpa

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 shakes the greater Naples region. Frightened people run into the streets, one person is injured. The quake originates from the supervolcano of the Phlegraean Fields.

In Bagnoli, an attic collapsed, a woman was rescued alive and buildings were damaged by falling debris.

Schools remained closed as a precaution, while numerous people spent the night in emergency shelters, sometimes in chaotic conditions. Show more

The earthquake was registered at around 1.25 am. According to the INGV, it was followed by another earthquake with a magnitude of 1.6 at 1.40 am, after which there were four more aftershocks. The tremors were particularly noticeable in the villages around the Phlegraean Fields. Many people left their homes in fear and ran out onto the streets, the media reported.

The towns of Pozzuoli and Bacoli and the Neapolitan districts of Fuorigrotta and Bagnoli were particularly affected by the earthquake. In Bagnoli, an attic collapsed. The fire department was able to rescue a woman alive from the rubble. Debris tumbled from the houses and fell onto the streets, cracks appeared in houses and parts of facades fell down.

The alert level has been yellow for eleven years

No major damage or further injuries were initially reported. Nevertheless, schools in the affected area are to remain closed on Thursday as a precaution. Numerous people had to spend the rest of the night in various emergency shelters. According to media reports, there were sometimes chaotic scenes with angry citizens.

The Phlegraean Fields, an area with high volcanic activity, have been hit by earthquakes for some time. Most of the time, the tremors are barely noticeable. For the past eleven years, the area has been on yellow alert, which calls for caution. The most recent earthquake had the same magnitude as an earthquake last May. At the time, it was the strongest earthquake in around 40 years.