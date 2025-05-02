There has been a strong earthquake off the southern tip of South America. The US earthquake observatory USGS gave the magnitude as 7.4. According to the US Tsunami Warning Center, there is a tsunami risk.
Chile's National Seismology Center gave the earthquake magnitude as 7.5. Aftershocks were also registered.
Chile's President Gabriel Boric used Platform X to call on people to leave coastal areas in the affected region. This concerns the Magallanes region, according to the National Service for Disaster Prevention. According to a report by the news portal "Emol", a tsunami could reach the southern city of Punta Arenas on Saturday (local time).
Llamamos a evacuar borde costero en toda región de Magallanes. En estos momentos nuestro deber es prevenir y hacer caso a autoridades. COGRID regional y nacional están comenzando. Todos los recursos del Estado están a disposición. https://t.co/2qAA3TGEcN
According to the USGS, the center of the quake was located 219 kilometers south of Ushuaia - Argentina's southernmost city in Tierra del Fuego - at a depth of ten kilometers. The center of the quake was located in the Drake Strait, a strait between the southernmost point of South America and Antarctica.