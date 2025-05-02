  1. Residential Customers
Threat of tsunamis Earthquake of magnitude 7.5 shakes southern tip of South America

dpa

2.5.2025 - 16:56

Chile's President Gabriel Boric called on people to leave coastal areas in the affected region.
Archivbild: dpa

People should quickly leave coastal areas in the Magallanes region. Chile's President Boric warns of tsunami danger.

DPA

02.05.2025, 16:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The earth is shaking off the southern tip of South America at a depth of around ten kilometers.
  • The National Seismology Center of Chile gave the earthquake magnitude as 7.5.
  • Chile's President Boric warns of tsunami danger.
Show more

There has been a strong earthquake off the southern tip of South America. The US earthquake observatory USGS gave the magnitude as 7.4. According to the US Tsunami Warning Center, there is a tsunami risk.

Chile's National Seismology Center gave the earthquake magnitude as 7.5. Aftershocks were also registered.

Chile's President Gabriel Boric used Platform X to call on people to leave coastal areas in the affected region. This concerns the Magallanes region, according to the National Service for Disaster Prevention. According to a report by the news portal "Emol", a tsunami could reach the southern city of Punta Arenas on Saturday (local time).

According to the USGS, the center of the quake was located 219 kilometers south of Ushuaia - Argentina's southernmost city in Tierra del Fuego - at a depth of ten kilometers. The center of the quake was located in the Drake Strait, a strait between the southernmost point of South America and Antarctica.