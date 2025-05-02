Chile's President Gabriel Boric called on people to leave coastal areas in the affected region. Archivbild: dpa

People should quickly leave coastal areas in the Magallanes region. Chile's President Boric warns of tsunami danger.

The earth is shaking off the southern tip of South America at a depth of around ten kilometers.

The National Seismology Center of Chile gave the earthquake magnitude as 7.5.

Chile's President Boric warns of tsunami danger. Show more

There has been a strong earthquake off the southern tip of South America. The US earthquake observatory USGS gave the magnitude as 7.4. According to the US Tsunami Warning Center, there is a tsunami risk.

Chile's National Seismology Center gave the earthquake magnitude as 7.5. Aftershocks were also registered.

BREAKING:



Tsunami-alert issued after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake near Argentina



🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/pL9060Ma0o — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 2, 2025

Chile's President Gabriel Boric used Platform X to call on people to leave coastal areas in the affected region. This concerns the Magallanes region, according to the National Service for Disaster Prevention. According to a report by the news portal "Emol", a tsunami could reach the southern city of Punta Arenas on Saturday (local time).

Llamamos a evacuar borde costero en toda región de Magallanes. En estos momentos nuestro deber es prevenir y hacer caso a autoridades. COGRID regional y nacional están comenzando. Todos los recursos del Estado están a disposición. https://t.co/2qAA3TGEcN — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) May 2, 2025

According to the USGS, the center of the quake was located 219 kilometers south of Ushuaia - Argentina's southernmost city in Tierra del Fuego - at a depth of ten kilometers. The center of the quake was located in the Drake Strait, a strait between the southernmost point of South America and Antarctica.