The death toll from the severe earthquake in Colombia continues to rise—now exceeding 100. So far, 111 deaths and 87 injuries have been reported, President Abelardo de la Espriella announced during a crisis meeting.

In the hard-hit city of Pereira alone, west of the capital Bogotá, 47 deaths were recorded, as Police Chief Óscar Leonel Ochoa said in an interview with Caracol Radio. Numerous casualties were also reported from other parts of the country. In addition, according to de la Espriella, damage was reported to more than 1,500 homes, and 61 buildings collapsed. He announced that he would provide updates on the situation every two to three hours going forward.

Epicenter in western Colombia

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck at 7:34 a.m. local time. The epicenter was near San José del Palmar in the department of Chocó, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC). It reported the earthquake’s depth as 96 kilometers. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) placed it at a slightly greater depth.

The Colombian Geological Survey described the quake as the strongest in Colombia in at least ten years. The tremors were felt in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Popayán, Armenia, Pereira, and Manizales, among other places. Reports also indicate that the quake was felt in Venezuela, Ecuador, and Panama.

Electricity, telephone, and other communication services were disrupted. According to the president, six airports are currently closed to commercial air traffic due to damage to their infrastructure.