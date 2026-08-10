At least 20 people have died in a major 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Colombia, according to several mayors in the South American country. In the city of Pereira alone, west of the capital Bogotá, there were at least 18 deaths and dozens of injuries. It is feared that the number will continue to rise.

The mayor of Pereira, Mauricio Salazar, and his counterpart in Manizales, Jorge Rojas, confirmed the deaths in interviews with Caracol Radio. According to their statements, at least three people were killed in Manizales, and hundreds more were injured. More than ten buildings reportedly collapsed, and other homes were severely damaged. A tower of the local cathedral was also damaged.

In Cali, the mayor also reported that more than 20 buildings had collapsed, with people believed to be trapped inside. In Quibdó, the capital of the western Colombian department of Chocó, panic briefly broke out following the quake and several aftershocks. Governor Nubia Carolina Córdoba reported injuries and severe damage to buildings.

Epicenter in western Colombia

The earthquake occurred at 7:34 a.m. local time. The epicenter was located near San José del Palmar in the department of Chocó at a depth of 96 kilometers, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC). The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) placed it at a depth of 107 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Popayán, Armenia, Pereira, and Manizales, among other places. Videos on social media showed damaged buildings and people running into the streets in panic. Several airports were also affected. According to reports, the quake was felt in the neighboring countries of Venezuela, Ecuador, and Panama.

Government Activates Crisis Management Team

President Abelardo de la Espriella, who was recently sworn into office, ordered the establishment of a joint crisis management team in San José del Palmar. Among other things, the team is tasked with coordinating aid for those affected. The president also requested a detailed report on the situation and the most urgent needs for assistance.

De la Espriella announced that she would travel to Pereira in person. Shortly after the main quake, the Colombian Geological Survey also recorded a 4.6-magnitude aftershock in Nóvita, which is also located in the Department of Chocó.