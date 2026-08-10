The death toll from the powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Colombia has risen to more than 50, according to several mayors and governors in the South American country. In addition, hundreds of people were reported injured, and severe damage was reported in several parts of the country.

Fatalities and severe damage

According to Governor Dilian Francisca Toro, at least 27 people were killed in the Valle del Cauca Department, including 3 children. This figure does not include the capital, Cali.

In the Department of Chocó, the regional government reported a preliminary toll of 4 dead and 69 injured. Damage to homes, buildings, and public and private infrastructure was reported in several municipalities. Power, telephone service, and other communication networks were also disrupted. Authorities emphasized that the numbers could still rise. Damage assessments are still ongoing.

According to Mayor Mauricio Salazar, at least 18 people had lost their lives in Pereira. However, reports suggest the death toll there may already be higher, as Salazar said in an interview with La FM.

In Manizales, three deaths and hundreds of injuries were reported. According to Mayor Jorge Rojas, ten to twelve buildings collapsed there, and other homes were severely damaged. A tower of the local cathedral was also damaged. In Cali, the mayor reported that more than 20 buildings had collapsed, with people reportedly trapped inside.

In Quibdó, the capital of the Chocó Department in western Colombia, panic briefly broke out following the earthquake and several aftershocks. Governor Nubia Carolina Córdoba reported injuries and severe damage to buildings.

Epicenter in western Colombia

The earthquake occurred at 7:34 a.m. local time. The epicenter was located near San José del Palmar in the department of Chocó at a depth of 96 kilometers, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC). The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) placed it at a depth of 107 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Popayán, Armenia, Pereira, and Manizales, among other places. Videos on social media showed damaged buildings and people running into the streets in panic. Several airports were also affected. According to reports, the quake was felt in the neighboring countries of Venezuela, Ecuador, and Panama.

Government Activates Crisis Management Team

President Abelardo de la Espriella, who was recently sworn into office, ordered the establishment of a joint crisis management team in San José del Palmar. Among other things, the team is tasked with coordinating aid for those affected. The president also requested a detailed report on the situation and the most urgent needs for assistance.

Numerous countries offered assistance. “Brazil remains ready to provide Colombia with the necessary support,” said Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, for example.

De la Espriella announced that she would travel to Pereira in person. Shortly after the main quake, the Colombian Geological Survey also recorded a 4.6-magnitude aftershock in Nóvita, which is also located in the Department of Chocó.