Following an earthquake in New Zealand, civil defense authorities have lifted a tsunami warning that had initially been issued for parts of the South Island. New Zealand authorities initially reported the quake’s magnitude as 6.3, but later revised it downward to 5.9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at a depth of about 76 kilometers near the small town of Te Anau.

Shortly after the earthquake, New Zealand authorities issued a warning about possible tsunami flooding along parts of the west coast and urged people in those areas to seek higher ground or head inland. They later lifted the alert.

What do local residents say?

At first, however, the warnings had caused panic. Even in areas where the earthquake had not been felt, evacuation had to take place immediately because a destructive tsunami was possible, officials said at the outset. “Do not stay at home if you are told to evacuate,” Civil Defense warned shortly after the tremor.

"The earthquake sounded like a train rushing by; it was very strong," Janet Atkinson, a resident of Wanaka, north of Te Anau, told the German Press Agency. Like many other residents, she was following the instructions for the public on the radio.

Initially, there was no information available regarding possible damage caused by the earthquake.