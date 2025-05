The Swiss Seismological Service has registered an earthquake in the canton of Valais, approximately 10 km south-east of Mürren BE. Archivbild: sda

The Swiss Seismological Service has registered an earthquake 10 km south-east of Mürren BE. The quake occurred on Sunday at 1.30 pm.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Seismological Service at ETH Zurich registered an earthquake in the canton of Valais.

The quake occurred 10 km south-east of Mürren BE.

It had a magnitude of around 3.1 on the Richter scale. Show more

According to an initial automatically generated report from the earthquake service, it reached a magnitude of around 3.1 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake in the canton of Valais was probably clearly felt near the epicenter, according to the report. Damage is generally not to be expected from an earthquake of this magnitude, as the Swiss Seismological Service (SED) of ETH Zurich wrote on Sunday.