A strong earthquake has shaken southern Mexico and was also felt in neighboring Guatemala. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.3-magnitude quake occurred off the Mexican Pacific coast, about 58 kilometers southwest of Puerto Madero in the state of Chiapas, at a depth of about 18 kilometers.

HANDOUT – Mexican Navy Minister Raymundo Morales. Photo: --/Presidencia México/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

A tsunami warning was issued, according to Navy Minister Raymundo Morales. He urged people to stay away from the coast. Sea levels could rise by up to half a meter. According to the Mexican Seismological Institute, the quake was followed by at least 39 moderate to strong aftershocks, the strongest of which measured 6.5 on the Richter scale.

Following the tremors around the cities of Huixtla and Ciudad Hidalgo, no damage was initially reported, as Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on the platform X. According to Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo, no deaths were reported in the Central American country. However, the National Civil Protection Agency (Conred) reported some damage and landslides.

Haitian Woman Jumps from the Second Floor

According to media reports, a Haitian woman suffered serious injuries after jumping in a panic from her second-floor apartment in the Mexican city of Tapachula when she felt the earthquake. She was taken to a hospital.

The assessments to check for possible damage were continuing, Arturo Barrientos, head of civil defense in Chiapas, told the N+ television station. After the first tremor at 8:48 a.m. local time (4:48 p.m. CEST), people in Chiapas took to the streets to seek safety.