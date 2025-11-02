The earth shook again in Afghanistan. According to the US earthquake observatory USGS, the 6.3-magnitude tremor occurred on Sunday near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Balch province at a depth of 28 kilometers below the earth's surface. So far there have been no reports of damage, injuries or deaths.
The quake was felt as far away as the capital Kabul, some 300 kilometers away, as correspondents from the Afp news agency reported.
At the end of August, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the east of the country. The ruling Taliban and the aid organization Red Crescent spoke at the time of around 2200 dead and more than 3600 injured.
Earthquakes occur frequently in the country on the Hindu Kush, which lies at the collision of two tectonic plates. According to the British Geological Survey, twelve quakes with a magnitude of over 7.0 have been measured since 1900 alone.