Afghanistan is repeatedly shaken by earthquakes - including at the end of August. dpa (Archivbild)

The earth never rests in Afghanistan. Now there has been another strong earthquake - the consequences are still unclear.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck in northern Afghanistan near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Only at the end of August there had been a magnitude 6.0 earthquake in the east of the country, which killed around 2,200 people.

According to the British Geological Survey, twelve earthquakes with a magnitude of over 7.0 have been measured in Afghanistan alone since 1900. Show more

The earth shook again in Afghanistan. According to the US earthquake observatory USGS, the 6.3-magnitude tremor occurred on Sunday near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in Balch province at a depth of 28 kilometers below the earth's surface. So far there have been no reports of damage, injuries or deaths.

The quake was felt as far away as the capital Kabul, some 300 kilometers away, as correspondents from the Afp news agency reported.

At the end of August, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the east of the country. The ruling Taliban and the aid organization Red Crescent spoke at the time of around 2200 dead and more than 3600 injured.

Earthquakes occur frequently in the country on the Hindu Kush, which lies at the collision of two tectonic plates. According to the British Geological Survey, twelve quakes with a magnitude of over 7.0 have been measured since 1900 alone.