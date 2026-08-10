People are running down a street as a large building at an intersection collapses behind them. A cloud of dust rises. Panic breaks out. Cars sway in the streets, window panes rattle, and people rush out of their homes as the earthquake in Colombia shakes the ground beneath them.

According to President Abelardo de la Espriella, at least 111 people were killed in the severe 7.4-magnitude earthquake, and 87 were injured. More than 1,500 homes were damaged, and 61 buildings collapsed. The full extent of the damage is not yet clear. There are fears that the death toll will continue to rise.

The consequences are particularly severe in Pereira, west of the capital Bogotá, where, according to Police Chief Óscar Leonel Ochoa, at least 47 deaths have been reported. Footage shows collapsed buildings and rescue workers searching for survivors amid the rubble.

In Manizales, the cathedral was severely damaged: Videos show one of the church’s side towers leaning to one side. A previous version of the cathedral had already been destroyed by an earthquake in the 19th century. “At first, I thought it was just a minor tremor. But when it got stronger and stronger and didn’t stop, I thought, ‘We’re going to die,’” a woman from Manizales told the radio station La FM.

In Cali, a city known for its salsa, the mayor also reported that more than 20 buildings had collapsed, with people reportedly trapped inside.

Quake Felt in Other Countries as Well

The earthquake occurred at 7:34 a.m. local time. The epicenter was near San José del Palmar in the department of Chocó, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC). It was reported to have occurred at a depth of 96 kilometers. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) placed it at a depth of 107 kilometers.

The Colombian Geological Survey described the earthquake as the strongest in Colombia in at least ten years.

The tremors were felt in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Popayán, Armenia, Pereira, and Manizales, among other places. The quake was also reportedly felt in Ecuador, Venezuela, and Panama.

Electricity, telephone, and other communication services have been disrupted. According to the president, six airports are currently closed to commercial air traffic due to damage to their infrastructure.

Government Mobilizes Aid

De la Espriella announced that she would personally coordinate the government's response to the disaster and provide updates on the situation every two to three hours. International aid is also being organized. Numerous countries have offered their support.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had expressed her solidarity and announced that “Copernicus, our satellite service, has been made available to support rescue efforts.”

The earthquake in Colombia also brings to mind the severe tremors that struck neighboring Venezuela a few weeks ago. There, on June 24, two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale shook the northern part of the country within a matter of seconds. Thousands of people have lost their lives so far.