Italy Earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 near the Great St. Bernard Pass

SDA

19.11.2025 - 06:31

The earth shook near the Great St. Bernard on the Italian side. (archive picture)
Picture: Keystone

The earth shook near the Great St. Bernard in Italy on Wednesday night with a magnitude of around 2.9 on the Richter scale.

Keystone-SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The earth shook near the Great St. Bernard Pass in Italy on Wednesday night with a magnitude of around 2.9 on the Richter scale.
  • The SED registers an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and nearby neighboring countries.
This earthquake is likely to have been clearly felt near the epicenter, according to the earthquake service. The quake occurred at 1.31 a.m. approximately eleven kilometers west of the Great St. Bernard, writes the Swiss Seismological Service of ETH Zurich (SED) in an automated report. Damage is not normally expected in the event of an earthquake of this magnitude.

The SED registers an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and nearby neighboring countries - or 1,000 to 1,500 quakes per year. Around 10 to 20 earth tremors with magnitudes of around 2.5 and above are actually felt by the population each year.

