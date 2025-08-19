Mons Solar AG is bankrupt. PD

Mons Solar AG, based in Sennwald, has filed for bankruptcy. Around 60 employees are losing their jobs - wages could no longer be paid.

The solar company Mons Solar AG from Sennwald has filed for bankruptcy.

Around 60 employees are affected and wages have already not been paid.

The management sharply criticizes the former Board of Directors. Show more

Mons Solar AG from the Rhine Valley is insolvent. As the company writes, it has applied to the competent court for the opening of bankruptcy proceedings. The reasons are over-indebtedness, outstanding liabilities and a significant deterioration in the order situation.

Around 60 employees are affected by the closure. Wages could no longer be paid in July. According to the management, payment is also not possible in the current month.

The resignation of the entire Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on August 11 caused additional turbulence. An application for a debt restructuring moratorium submitted at the same time was not pursued by either the management or the Board of Directors. The press release states unusually clearly: "The behavior of the previous Board of Directors appears contradictory, haphazard and incomprehensible."

Claims in the six-figure range

The management accuses the former board of ignoring warnings from lawyers, tax experts and auditors for months. As a result, valuable time was lost for a possible restructuring. A restructuring concept also proved to be unsustainable - an allegedly interested investor finally declared that he did not want to inject any funds.

Apparently there are claims in the high six-figure range. Among others, the trade union Unia initiated debt enforcement proceedings due to outstanding wages. The St. Gallen social insurance institution also reported outstanding contributions of CHF 300,000, in addition to further debts to the federal government.

The auditors had already submitted the balance sheet to the court on July 10 due to over-indebtedness. The management emphasizes that efforts are now being made to support employees, customers and partners.

According to its own information, Mons Solar was one of the largest providers of photovoltaic solutions in Switzerland, but was also active in Austria and Liechtenstein. The company came under fire back in 2022 for its aggressive sales methods.