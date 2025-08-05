Urs Bühler (1943-2025) shaped the Bühler industrial group for more than five decades in 1970. (archive picture) Keystone

The eastern Swiss entrepreneur Urs Bühler has died at the age of 82. For decades, he shaped the Bühler Group into a global technology leader - and left his mark on Swiss industry like no other.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The eastern Swiss industrialist Urs Bühler is dead. The long-time owner of the Bühler technology group passed away on Friday at the age of 82, as the company announced on Tuesday. He was one of the most influential figures in Swiss industrial history.

Bühler managed the family business for over five decades, first as CEO from 1986 and later as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Under his leadership, Bühler developed from a mechanical engineering company into a global technology group.

Bühler also served on the boards of the former Swiss Bank Corporation, the Sulzer Group and Winterthur Insurance, among others. He was also on the board of the industry association Swissmem for 30 years.

Urs Bühler had already transferred the ownership rights to his three daughters in 2014, thereby securing the succession as a fifth-generation family business. He had also handed over operational management back in 2001.

Bühler was regarded as the driving force behind the company's internationalization, its entry into new technologies and its focus on innovation. In addition to the company, Urs Bühler was also involved in the health sector, equestrian sports and skiing.