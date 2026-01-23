The number of Ebola deaths in the Congo has risen to more than 2,000. According to the Congolese government, just under three months after the outbreak was officially announced, 2,011 people have died from the highly contagious disease.

During this period, 4,381 people contracted Ebola; 704 are currently being treated in isolation wards. According to the data, the mortality rate currently stands at 45.9 percent.

Jean Kaseya, director of the African health agency Africa CDC, had emphasized just a few days ago that the number of cases and deaths in the first twelve weeks of the outbreak was eight times and more than six times higher, respectively, than during the same period in the most severe outbreak to date in West Africa, which occurred from 2014 to 2016.

And while a total of 3,400 people fell ill during the most severe Ebola outbreak in the Congo to date, which lasted from 2018 to 2020, the number of patients in the current outbreak has risen to around 4,000 in just twelve weeks.

No vaccine yet

Ebola is a life-threatening disease. The virus is transmitted through physical contact and contact with bodily fluids, and causes a highly contagious fever accompanied by diarrhea and bleeding.

The current outbreak is particularly difficult to contain, in part because there is currently neither a specific vaccine nor a specific treatment for the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus. Clinical trials of two antiviral treatments have been underway since early July. Given the severity of the outbreak, researchers are also investigating whether the virus may have mutated.

Contact tracing is difficult

Experts are particularly concerned that currently about 86 percent of new Ebola cases are not attributable to contacts traced from confirmed cases. “We believe there are more and more cases that are going unreported,” said Kaseya. However, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), successfully containing the outbreak requires tracking about 95 percent of the contacts of Ebola patients.

An outbreak in a region rife with violence and insecurity

Furthermore, the epicenter of the outbreak is in the northeastern Congolese province of Ituri, which is plagued by insecurity and a large number of internally displaced persons living in extremely cramped conditions. There are numerous other cases in the provinces of North and South Kivu, where the security situation is also a major problem.

The provinces of North and South Kivu are controlled by rebels fighting against the government and its allied militias. In Ituri, the ADF, a rebel group allied with the terrorist militia ISIS, is attacking villages.