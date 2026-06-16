According to the Red Cross, the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has not yet reached its peak. “We fear it could take a year for the outbreak to end.”

That’s what Bruno Michon, who is on the ground in Bunia for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told reporters in Geneva. “The peak is still ahead of us, not behind us.”

He speaks of a crisis of confidence that is making it difficult to combat the outbreak. People still believe the disease was invented to get more money from abroad. Others feel that burials conducted under special protective barriers are an attack on culture and traditions, not a measure to protect families. The virus can be transmitted from corpses, which is why protective barriers are necessary.

A New Type of Body Bag

The Red Cross, which organizes the funerals, has listened to these concerns and is now using body bags with a transparent plastic panel so that families can see their relative’s face. “Building trust takes time,” Michon said. “It requires honesty, patience, and humility. But during this pandemic, that’s not an option. It saves lives.”

According to Congolese health authorities, more than 780 confirmed cases of the life-threatening disease have now been laboratory-confirmed.