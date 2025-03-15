In Spar branches, it was only possible to pay with Twint or cash: The company has fallen victim to a cyber attack. (symbolic image) Keystone

The wholesaler Spar and its TopCC stores have fallen victim to a cyber attack. The systems were comprehensively affected: IT systems and EC devices did not work, it was only possible to pay with Twint or cash.

It was not possible to pay with EC cards in numerous Spar stores on Saturday.

The reason was a cyber attack on the company.

Petrol station stores were not affected by the incident.

In addition to the restricted payment, orders and incoming goods could not be triggered or booked. It is therefore possible that some products may be temporarily unavailable in the stores, according to the wholesaler's website on Saturday. The company is endeavoring to restore operations as quickly as possible and still be able to offer a full range of products.

In a letter to Keystone-SDA on Saturday, Spar managing director Gary Alberts wrote that it was once again possible to pay with EC cards in numerous stores. Petrol station stores were not affected by the incident.

The company immediately brought cyber specialists on board after becoming aware of the attack, the letter continued. They would gain an overview. In addition, charges were filed and the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner was informed.