The European Central Bank (ECB) is holding off on a possible interest rate hike for the time being. However, with inflationary pressure rising in the wake of the Iran war, interest rates could rise soon.(symbolic image) Keystone

Key interest rates in the eurozone remain unchanged for the time being despite the oil price shock and rising inflation as a result of the Iran war. The European Central Bank (ECB) is keeping the deposit rate, which is important for banks and savers, at 2.0 percent, as it announced on Thursday.

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This is the seventh time in a row that the ECB has not touched interest rates in the eurozone. However, economists expect the ECB to raise interest rates over the course of the year once it has more data to assess the impact of the war.

"The longer the war continues and the longer energy prices remain high, the greater the impact on general inflation and the economy is likely to be," explained the euro currency guardians.

Middle East conflict fuels inflation

In March and April, the oil price shock caused by the war in the Middle East already pushed up inflation in the currency area considerably. Economists fear that the increased energy prices will spill over to the entire economy and make many goods and services more expensive.

The financial markets are expecting three key interest rate hikes of 0.25 percentage points each by the end of the year. The ECB can take countermeasures with higher key interest rates: This would make loans more expensive, which could curb demand and dampen inflation. Savers would also benefit from rising interest rates.

According to an initial estimate by the statistics authority Eurostat, consumer prices in the eurozone were 3.0% higher in April than in the same month last year. The inflation rate was already significantly higher in March at 2.6%.

The ECB is aiming for inflation of 2.0% in the eurozone in the medium term. At this level, the central bank sees its primary goal of ensuring a stable euro and safeguarding people's purchasing power as achieved.