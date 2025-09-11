The ECB is leaving its key interest rate unchanged for the time being. (archive image) Michael Probst/AP/dpa

The European Central Bank (ECB) is keeping the key interest rate in the eurozone stable. In the face of political turbulence and an uncertain economic outlook, the deposit rate remains at 2.0 percent.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ECB is leaving the key interest rate at 2.0 percent.

This is due to the government crisis in France and the customs dispute with the USA.

Economists do not expect any further interest rate hikes in 2025. Show more

In politically uncertain times, the European Central Bank (ECB) is leaving key interest rates in the eurozone unchanged. The deposit rate, which is important for banks and savers, remains at 2.0 percent, as the ECB announced on Thursday.

The ECB had already left key interest rates unchanged in July - not least because of the "exceptionally uncertain environment" in the customs dispute with the USA, as ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized at the time. Europe is now dealing with a government crisis in France. There is great concern that the debt of the second-largest economy in the eurozone could spiral out of control.

ECB on the lookout

In this environment, the central bank is adopting a wait-and-see stance after a series of interest rate cuts. The ECB had previously lowered its key interest rates eight times within a year. As recently as spring 2024, the deposit rate that banks receive when they park money with the ECB was twice as high at 4.0 percent.

Many economists expect that the ECB will not touch interest rates again this year: Rampant inflation is under control - at 2.1 percent in August, the inflation rate in the eurozone was within the ECB's target range - and the eurozone economy is robust despite higher US tariffs. And in view of the many crises, there is much to suggest that the central bank wants to keep all options open.