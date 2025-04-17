ECB lowers key interest rates to 2.25 percent in customs dispute - Gallery Bleak prospects for Europe's economy too: the ECB cuts key interest rates again (archive image) Image: dpa The euro currency guardians cut interest rates again (archive image) Image: dpa Bad news for savers: The ECB continues to cut interest rates (archive image) Image: dpa ECB lowers key interest rates to 2.25 percent in customs dispute - Gallery Bleak prospects for Europe's economy too: the ECB cuts key interest rates again (archive image) Image: dpa The euro currency guardians cut interest rates again (archive image) Image: dpa Bad news for savers: The ECB continues to cut interest rates (archive image) Image: dpa

Good for borrowers, bad for savers: the European Central Bank is lowering its key interest rates again. Because Donald Trump's tariff offensive is increasing concerns about the economy and global trade.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is cutting its key interest rate for the seventh time since last June.

Slowing inflation in the eurozone gives the ECB room to maneuver.

Since the announcement of Trump's global tariff package at the beginning of April, concerns about global trade and the economy in Europe have grown considerably. Show more

In the midst of the tariff turbulence, the European Central Bank has lowered its key interest rates for the seventh time since last June. The deposit rate, which is important for banks and savers, will be reduced by 0.25 percentage points to 2.25 percent, as the central bank announced in Frankfurt.

Lower interest rates tend to make loans cheaper. They help the weak economy in the eurozone, which is threatened with further setbacks as a result of Donald Trump's tariff offensive. In addition, the slowdown in inflation in the eurozone gives the ECB scope to cut interest rates.

The decline in inflation is progressing well, the ECB announced. In addition, the growth prospects for the economy in the eurozone had "clouded over due to increasing trade tensions". "The increased uncertainty is likely to reduce the confidence of private households and companies", explained the ECB, also referring to the recent severe stock market turbulence. The central bank spoke of "exceptionally high uncertainty".

The ECB is not only reducing the deposit rate, but also the interest rate at which commercial banks can obtain fresh money from the central bank: Instead of 2.65 percent, they will now have to pay 2.4 percent interest.

"Aggressive easing path"

Chief economist at KPMG UK Yael Selfin assesses the situation: "The European Central Bank is signaling a more aggressive easing path as growth prospects deteriorate."

She continues: "The ECB remained cautious in its statement, opting to keep all options open given the ongoing trade uncertainties." However, she says the ECB emphasized that the outlook has deteriorated and signaled that they would likely ease rates further in the coming meetings. Selfin says: "As the net impact of tariffs is likely to be deflationary, the ECB could cut rates below the lower range of its neutral interest rate estimate if needed."

Looser monetary policy would also help lower borrowing costs for eurozone governments as they look to increase defense spending. "The ECB could make three more rate cuts this year and cut the key deposit rate to 1.5% by the end of 2025," she continues.

Short-term inflation could be put under downward pressure

"The recent changes in global trade policy pose a significant risk to both growth and inflation prospects in the eurozone," Selfin continues. Commodity prices have weakened significantly in recent weeks and the decline has been accompanied by a strong appreciation of the euro.

"We expect this to put downward pressure on inflation in the short term. In addition, the consequences of the current trade uncertainties could lead to a global oversupply of industrial goods, which could push commodity prices into deflationary territory this year." This increases the risk of inflation falling below the ECB's target in the medium term and is likely to be a key factor in today's decision to cut interest rates.

"Despite the temporary pause in the increase in reciprocal tariffs and the possible implementation of retaliatory measures, the resulting uncertainty will significantly weaken economic activity in the near term," says Selfin. She expects Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands to be the economies in the eurozone most affected by the tariffs due to their dependence on the US economy.

Concerns about Trump's tariffs

Since the announcement of Trump's global tariff package at the beginning of April, concerns about global trade and the economy in Europe have grown significantly. The tariff dispute could have a significant negative impact on the eurozone economy, which is only expected to grow by a minimal 0.9% in 2025 according to the ECB forecast.

Trump has suspended the blanket tariffs of 20% on imports from the EU for 90 days. However, the new US base tariff of 10 percent and 25 percent tariff on cars, steel and aluminum from Europe remain. Trump also wants to announce new special tariffs in the semiconductor industry and on medical products.

Trump's tariff swerve is already unsettling companies around the world. According to Ifo President Clemens Fuest, a global economic crisis cannot be ruled out. ECB President Christine Lagarde recently warned of significant losses in economic growth in the eurozone if the trade dispute with the USA escalates.

Inflation is weakening

The ECB is also making progress in the fight against inflation. Inflation in the eurozone fell to a rate of 2.2 percent in March, which is close to the ECB's medium-term target of 2.0 percent. Price pressure on services, which was recently seen as a driver of inflation, has weakened. The ECB believes that its target of stable prices is within reach.

In the customs conflict, the euro has also appreciated sharply against the dollar, making imports to Europe cheaper and tending to dampen inflation. Inflationary pressure is also dwindling as the oil price falls, while the customs dispute is likely to dampen global demand. Concerns about a renewed rise in inflation, for example in the wake of European counter-tariffs on US products or due to the multi-billion euro financial package from the SPD and CDU/CSU, receded into the background.

Falling interest rates for savers

For savers, the renewed cut in key interest rates is not good news: if commercial banks receive less interest for money parked with the ECB, they will lower the interest on customer deposits. An analysis by the comparison portal Verivox shows that in mid-April, overnight deposits available nationwide were only earning an average of 1.4 percent. Interest rates for two-year fixed-term deposits recently stood at 2.11% - the lowest level since the end of 2022.

Things look even worse for house builders and property buyers. The ECB's interest rate cut does not necessarily have an impact on building interest rates, which have risen sharply with the Union and SPD's billion-euro debt package: they are based on the yields on ten-year German government bonds.