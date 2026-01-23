The European Court of Human Rights has ruled against Switzerland. Swiss authorities and courts had denied a putative father the right to visit his pregnant partner while she was in pretrial detention.

The European Court of Human Rights has criticized Switzerland for denying visitation rights in pretrial detention centers.

In its ruling on Thursday, the Court declared the complaint filed by the pregnant woman, who was imprisoned in 2019, to be admissible. The Court cited the right to respect for private and family life, as enshrined in Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Spanish national, born in 1994, had been taken into pretrial detention in the canton of Vaud on suspicion of drug offenses. She was pregnant at the time.

The judicial authorities and the Swiss courts denied the alleged father the right to visit his partner and to be present at the child’s birth. The reasons cited were the risk of flight, collusion, and recidivism.

Switzerland must pay the complainant 1,730 euros in compensation for pain and suffering.