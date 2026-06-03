Economiesuisse continues to expect a subdued economy in Switzerland. In the current year, real gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to increase by 1.0% and growth will then accelerate to 1.2% next year.

This means that the local economy has lost momentum. In each of the past two years, GDP climbed by 1.4 percent. The wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are slowing down growth, the umbrella organization for the economy wrote in a communiqué on Wednesday.

High oil prices, rising transportation costs and renewed supply bottlenecks were driving up the prices of many products. Many services are also becoming more expensive, albeit to a lesser extent. New AI services, for example, are being impacted by rising hardware prices and energy costs, Economiesuisse wrote: "Inflation rates are rising again in many countries as a result."

Economists anticipate a decline in exports this year. Exports are then likely to increase slightly again next year. The same applies to imports. While the export growth engine is stuttering, the domestic economy is developing stably, they said.

Inflation picks up

Inflation will rise after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but not as strongly in Switzerland as in other countries. Economiesuisse expects inflation to rise by 0.8 percent in the current year. In December, the economists were still assuming half this figure. Inflation is then likely to rise by 1.0 percent next year.

However, according to Economiesuisse economists, the subdued economic outlook should not have too great an impact on the Swiss labor market. The unemployment rate is likely to rise only slightly from 2.8% last year to 3.1% this year. The umbrella organization estimates that the unemployment rate will average 3.2% next year.