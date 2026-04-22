Will we soon have less money in our wallets? Picture: Keystone

The Swiss economy is only growing weakly, but global crises are on the rise. For Mr. and Mrs. Swiss, this usually means that their wallets are emptier at the end of the month than usual. A chief economist assesses the situation.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Global conflicts and US trade policy are slowing down Switzerland's growth, which will remain below average until 2026.

Rising energy prices and uncertainties are also likely to push up inflation and dampen investment in the medium term.

The strong franc acts as a buffer for consumers, while export-oriented sectors come under pressure. Show more

Wars, tensions, uncertainty: the global situation remains tense and the global economy is in the midst of change. The USA has turned many things upside down with its customs policy. What does this mean for Switzerland? Rudolf Minsch, Chief Economist at Economiesuisse, assesses the situation for blue News - and the latest figures show: The risks are increasing.

The direct effects

As a result of the Iran war, we are also feeling the inflation in gasoline prices in Switzerland. Picture: Jonas Walzberg/dpa

The direct effects are still manageable. "We hope that the international economy, i.e. the general state of an economy, will not drift away," says Minsch. The direct effects include changes in petrol and diesel prices, heating oil prices, import products and energy prices. At the same time, current forecasts show that the Swiss economy is currently only growing weakly. Growth of around 1.1 percent is expected for 2025 and around 1.4 percent for 2026 - both of which are below the long-term average. According to the KOF Swiss Economic Institute, conflicts such as the Iran war and US trade policy are having a decisive impact on the current economy.

Dependence on foreign countries

Transportation costs in the trade sector can rise sharply as a result of crises. Picture: Sina Schuldt/dpa

Dependence on foreign countries is key to economic development. "In general, Switzerland earns 40 percent of its wealth abroad. This means that it is generally bad for Switzerland when unstable situations occur abroad." Accordingly, global crises have a direct impact on Switzerland - for example through higher import prices for energy or transportation. Indirectly, uncertainty is slowing down investment: "Where uncertainty is most noticeable is in durable capital goods, such as investments, where demand has fallen."

The consequences for consumers

Inflation will increase next year. Picture: Jennifer Brückner/dpa

What happens globally sometimes has a direct impact on Mr. and Mrs. Swiss. "Prices at the petrol pump, for heating costs and for imported goods are rising, mainly due to the conflicts in the Middle East. That's where the Swiss feel it most," says Minsch about energy costs. Inflation is currently low - at times it was only around 0.1 percent in 2025. But the calm could be deceptive.

"We expect a general rise in inflation. You can't feel much of it at the moment, but that will be different in a year's time," explains Minsch. National Bank forecasts also show this: Inflation is likely to pick up again in the medium term.

New direction

The daily adjustments made by the US government have forced Swiss companies to undergo major changes. Picture: Keystone/AP/Mark Schiefelbein

The situation around the Strait of Hormuz remains particularly critical: "The longer the Strait is partially blocked, the higher the price increase will be." The partial blockade is already making itself felt. Shipping companies such as Maersk are adjusting routes, airlines such as Lufthansa are reacting to rising fuel prices. At the same time, the industry is coming under pressure, for example due to raw material shortages.

While prices could rise, many decisions will continue to be made abroad - especially in Europe. "Over half of our exports go to the EU. It is by far our most important trading partner." The USA follows with around 18 percent.

But new uncertainty is coming from there in particular. "The USA has caused lasting uncertainty in the global economy. Whether the rules from this morning still apply is completely unclear," says Minsch. In fact, current studies show that trade conflicts or new tariffs could significantly slow down the Swiss economy. "Swiss companies have had to make major adjustments due to the high level of uncertainty caused by customs policy," explains Minsch. He believes that the new daily adjustments by America will be the new standard in the future.

The ace up your sleeve

Switzerland has one trump card. The strong franc cushions certain economic hurdles. Picture: Keystone

But Switzerland has an ace up its sleeve. In this uncertain environment, the franc acts as a safety net. "The franc is strong at the moment. Switzerland can deal with a strong franc." According to Minsch, a strong currency is not always a bad thing. It is now worthwhile for Swiss people to go on vacation in many countries, as purchasing power is higher.

"For example, we have to pay less for oil compared to Germany or other countries in Europe," says Minsch. Thanks to the strong currency, the higher costs caused by the partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz are also partially cushioned by the franc. Especially in times of global crises, the franc absorbs part of the burden for consumers.

The winners and losers

Cybersecurity companies are among the winners. Image: Nicolas Armer/dpa

But stability has its limits. Export-oriented sectors are currently suffering badly. This is also reflected in the figures: Industry and exports are currently performing weaker than the domestic economy.

However, Minsch also sees winners: "Cybersecurity specialists and companies that advise others in crisis situations are the winners," says Minsch.