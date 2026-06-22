Economists in Switzerland have slightly revised their growth forecasts for the current year downward and expect higher inflation. This is shown by a compilation from the KOF Institute.

The economists surveyed as part of the so-called KOF Consensus Forecast expect real gross domestic product (GDP, seasonally adjusted) to grow by 0.9 percent in 2026, according to a press release issued Monday. The forecast is thus 0.1 percentage points lower than in the March survey and points to below-average growth.

Macroeconomic conditions for the current year are assessed as somewhat less favorable than previously anticipated. Among other things, the experts expect real fixed investment to grow at a slower pace. The forecast for 2027 remains at 1.5 percent.

Thirteen economists participated in the survey. They had until last Wednesday to submit their forecasts.

Slightly Higher Inflation

The forecasts for inflation rates average 0.7 percent for 2026 and 0.8 percent for 2027. This represents an upward revision of 0.3 percentage points for the current year and 0.2 percentage points for next year.

Expectations for the labor market, however, remained unchanged: For 2026, participants again forecast an average unemployment rate of 3.1 percent.

Regarding foreign exchange, respondents expect the Swiss franc to appreciate against the dollar and remain stable against the euro over the next twelve months. Against the euro, the consensus figures remain unchanged at 0.91 CHF/EUR for three months and 0.90 CHF/EUR for twelve months. Against the U.S. dollar, the expected values are 0.78 CHF/USD for the next three months and 0.76 CHF/USD for the next twelve months.