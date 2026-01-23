After twelve years, Edelweiss is getting a new CEO. Edi Wolfensberger will take over as head of the Swiss vacation airline effective October 1, 2026. The current CEO, Bernd Bauer, is leaving the company.

Here's what it's all about Edi Wolfensberger will become the new CEO of Edelweiss effective October 1, 2026.

The 45-year-old Swiss national is currently the chief operating officer of Eurowings and previously worked for Brussels Airlines and Swiss, among others.

Bernd Bauer is leaving Edelweiss after twelve years at the helm and upon turning 60. Summary created with

There will be a change at the helm of the Swiss vacation airline Edelweiss. Edi Wolfensberger will assume the role of CEO effective October 1, 2026. This decision was made by the Lufthansa Group Executive Board.

The 45-year-old Swiss national succeeds Bernd Bauer, who is leaving Edelweiss after twelve years as CEO.

According to a press release, Wolfensberger has been Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Eurowings Executive Board since April 2022. Previously, he served, among other roles, as Chief Operating Officer of Brussels Airlines and Managing Director of Lufthansa Aviation Training Switzerland AG.

He began his career in aviation in 2008 at Swiss. There, he held various positions in the finance and commercial departments.

"It is a great honor for me to take over the leadership of Edelweiss," Wolfensberger is quoted as saying in the press release. He said he wants to continue the company's growth together with the employees.

Strong Growth Under Bernd Bauer

Bernd Bauer took over as CEO of Edelweiss in 2014. According to the company, the number of employees grew from just under 500 to nearly 1,700 during his tenure.

The route network was expanded from about 40 to more than 100 destinations. At the same time, the number of passengers carried tripled.

Among the most significant developments were the expansion of the long-haul business with the Airbus A340 and, most recently, the introduction of the Airbus A350 and a new generation of cabins. Bauer also steered the company through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operational duties end at age 60

Bauer turned 60 last year. According to Edelweiss, executives in the Lufthansa Group generally retire from operational duties upon reaching that age.

Bauer began his career in aviation in 1994 at Crossair. Starting in 2002, he held various management positions at Swiss.

From 2022 to 2025, in addition to Edelweiss, he also headed the German vacation airline Discover Airlines.

“Edelweiss has always been close to my heart,” says Bauer. He says he is proud of what they have achieved together and is confident that the airline will continue to be successful in the future.