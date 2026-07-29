A fire broke out on two ships in the port of Damietta in northern Egypt. The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum reported that the fire affected a regasification vessel—a floating LNG terminal—and a storage vessel. The situation was quickly brought under control.

ARCHIVE – View of the Cairo Tower (right) and the Opera House (center) on Gezira Island, surrounded by the Nile. Photo: Gehad Hamdy/dpa/stock photo

Emergency responders and fire crews fought the fire in accordance with the applicable emergency plans. There were no injuries or fatalities. No cause for the fire was given. The relevant authorities were working to assess the consequences of the fire.

According to the data provider Kpler, an explosion at an LNG terminal caused damage to two ships. In addition, operations at the facility—which is a key hub for LNG imports—were disrupted, according to the X platform.

Inchcape Shipping Services, a port and shipping service provider, also reported an explosion at an LNG terminal. The incident reportedly occurred while a shipment was being unloaded. The affected vessels were safely moved out of the port area, according to the report. No further details about the incident were provided here either.