Eight people have been killed in a violent crime, according to police. (symbolic image) Bild: Michael Reynolds/epa/dpa

Eight children between the ages of 1 and 14 have been killed in Shreveport in the US state of Louisiana. Police believe it was a domestic incident.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Eight children have been found dead in the US state of Louisiana.

There had been a domestic dispute in which a man of adult age shot.

The suspect was shot dead by police after a chase. Show more

According to police, eight children were killed in a shooting incident in Shreveport in the US state of Louisiana on Sunday morning (local time). According to preliminary findings, those killed were between 1 and 14 years old, said Chris Bordelon from the local police department. "It's a very large crime scene where there are several deceased children," he continued.

Suspect was shot dead

According to Bordelon, the domestic dispute occurred shortly after 6.00 a.m. in the morning, during which a man of adult age shot. He had acted alone. Two other people were injured. The suspect then fled and was shot dead by the police after a chase.

Shreveport in north-west Louisiana is close to the border with Texas. It is the third largest city in the state in terms of population after New Orleans and Baton Rouge.