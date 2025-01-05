Victims of the flamesEight dead in house fire in Russia
Eight mainly elderly people have died in a fire in a residential building in the Russian region of Kirov. Three residents were unable to save themselves from the flames, the Russian state agency Tass reported.
The house in the village of Kilmes in the Kirov region, almost 800 kilometers north-east of Moscow, had previously housed eleven villagers.
The cause of the fire was initially unknown. Two dead bodies were found right at the start of the firefighting work, the other bodies were only discovered later by firefighters in the rubble of the house.