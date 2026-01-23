Eight people were injured in a serious traffic accident between Schwyz and Sattel on Sunday evening. A nine-year-old boy was in critical condition following the accident.

Several people were seriously injured in the accident between Sattel and Schwyz.

According to a statement released Monday by the Schwyz Cantonal Police, the accident occurred at 7:00 p.m. on Schlagstrasse. A car traveling downhill from Sattel toward Schwyz struck an oncoming motorcycle and then collided head-on with a passenger car that was heading toward Sattel.

According to police, there were five people in the oncoming passenger car and two in the car that caused the accident. A total of five people were transported to the hospital by helicopter, including the 9-year-old who suffered life-threatening injuries. Three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The car that caused the accident was driven by a 68-year-old man. As of Monday, it was still unclear how the accident occurred, according to the cantonal police. The road was closed for several hours.