"Massacre": Eighth-grader shoots at Turkish school - Gallery Shots have once again been fired at a school in Turkey. Image: dpa Pupils describe chaos after the shooting. Image: dpa "Massacre": Eighth-grader shoots at Turkish school - Gallery Shots have once again been fired at a school in Turkey. Image: dpa Pupils describe chaos after the shooting. Image: dpa

Shots are fired at a school in Turkey. Pupils try to flee in panic. There are dead and injured. There was a similar incident on Tuesday.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a school in Turkey, an eighth-grader shot and killed eight pupils and a teacher.

The attacker was also killed. There were also 13 injured. Six of them are currently being treated in intensive care.

According to the provincial governor, the 14-year-old pupil had brought five weapons and seven magazines into the school.

The attacker presumably took the weapons from his father, a retired police officer. Show more

An eighth-grader in Turkey shot and killed several people at his school. Eight pupils and one teacher are dead and 13 are injured, according to Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci. Six are being treated in intensive care.

The minister spoke of a "massacre". It is the second such incident in a row at a school in Turkey, where attacks with firearms have been rare until now.

It initially remained unclear whether Ciftci included the attacker, who also died, in this death toll. The provincial governor Mükerrem Ünlüer had previously announced that the attacker was also dead, and also spoke of four dead and 20 injured.

Several weapons in his rucksack

The governor said that the 14-year-old pupil had brought five weapons and seven magazines to school in his rucksack. According to him, the teenager had presumably taken the firearms from his father, a retired police officer. He had shot indiscriminately in two classrooms. The perpetrator's motive was still unclear.

The school is run in a two-shift system, explained Interior Minister Ciftci. This means that one group of pupils is taught in the morning and one group in the afternoon. The incident took place at around 1.30 p.m. local time - just as the students on the morning shift were finishing their lessons. The attacker himself belonged to the afternoon group.

A fifth-grader, who is being treated in hospital, described a chaotic situation to the state news agency Anadolu: "I jumped out of the window in mortal fear," she said. The principal caught her. "We didn't know what was happening. Everyone jumped out of the window in panic." She broke her leg.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences. The whole of Turkey is shocked, he wrote on X.

Parents of the attacker arrested

The father and mother of the attacker have been arrested, Anadolu reported. The General Prosecutor's Office had initiated an investigation. As part of this investigation, a publication ban has been imposed on the incident, according to the Turkish broadcasting authority Rtük.

According to the interior minister, the school will initially remain closed for two days. Opposition leader Ögzür Özel called for stricter security measures at schools in the country.

Shots had already been fired at a secondary school in the south-eastern city of Sanliurfa on Tuesday. 16 people were injured, including 10 pupils. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the attacker was a former pupil of the school. He had taken his own life.