According to President Nayib Bukele, El Salvador has seized more cocaine than ever before. “A total of 6.68 metric tons of cocaine was seized, with an estimated value of about 167 million dollars,” the president announced.

ARCHIVE – An armed soldier stands guard, wearing the motto “Through construction and destruction, we will prevail” on his arm. In conservative President Bukele’s controversial war on crime, the military plays a significant role in the Central American country. Photo: Camilo Freedman/dpa

The drugs were seized during two Navy operations in the Pacific. Six suspected smugglers from Colombia and Ecuador were arrested. Bukele called it the “hardest blow to drug trafficking” in El Salvador’s history. According to government figures, cocaine seizures in the Central American country have now totaled about 13 metric tons since the beginning of the year.

El Salvador is not one of the major cocaine-producing countries, but it is used by smugglers as a transit route to transport drugs from South America across the Pacific toward North America. President Bukele has made the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking a central part of his security policy.