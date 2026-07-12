With a few months to go before Israel's parliamentary election, October 27 has now been set as the election date. Several local media outlets reported this late in the afternoon. The law requires the election to be held by October 27, although an earlier date had also been under discussion.

ARCHIVE – Israeli flags fly in front of the Knesset, the unicameral parliament of the State of Israel. Photo: Christophe Gateau/dpa/Archive photo

According to recent opinion polls, it is uncertain whether Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, will be able to secure a majority again after the election. Polls indicate that Netanyahu’s main rival is former military chief Gadi Eisenkot. His party, Yashar (Hebrew for “straight ahead”), which is positioned in the political center, is rapidly gaining popularity in opinion polls and most recently even ranked first in a poll, ahead of Netanyahu’s right-wing conservative Likud party.

On Friday (July 17), Parliament is scheduled to hold its final session before the election.