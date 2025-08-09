The global share of e-cars has more than doubled in three years. (symbolic image) Bild: Carsten Rehder/dpa

The prices of electric cars and combustion engines are getting closer and closer. The narrowing price gap has contributed to increased electric car sales in recent months.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you The price gap between electric cars and combustion engines continues to shrink.

When comparing the most popular models, the gap is less than 2820 francs.

Sales of electric cars have continued to rise in recent months. Show more

Electric cars are picking up speed. The global share of e-cars has more than doubled in three years. One in five new cars is therefore already electric. This is according to a study by KfW Research.

In Europe, however, it is not only the environmental factor that is playing a role, the price gap between electric cars and combustion engines is also continuing to shrink. According to calculations by Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, one of Germany's most renowned automotive experts, it is now less than 3000 euros (approx. 2820 francs) when comparing the most popular models, taking into account discounts and other price instruments. Just a year ago, it was well over twice as much.

The comparison is based on the average price of the 20 most popular models, including discounts. "The electric car is making its way in Europe and Germany," says Dudenhöffer. "The price trend is a very decisive factor in this."

The drivers are rising list prices and lower discounts for combustion engines on the one hand, and falling list prices and higher discounts for electric cars on the other, as Dudenhöffer explains. Specifically, the average discount levels for combustion and electric cars are currently practically on a par at a good 17 percent. In January, the discounts for electric cars were still a good three percentage points below those for combustion engines.

Many manufacturers need to sell more electric cars

The current trend in discounts and new electric car registrations may also be due to the fact that stricter requirements for CO2 fleet limits have been in force in the EU since the beginning of the year. Many manufacturers have to sell more electric cars in order to meet the targets.

The narrowing price gap is likely to have contributed significantly to the rise in electric car sales in recent months - and could continue to do so in the coming months.

More on the topic