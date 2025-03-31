The electropop band Kraftwerk has announced a major European and German tour for the first time in years. Performances are planned in 13 cities in Germany. The opening concert of the Multimedia Tour 2025 is to take place on November 11 in Nuremberg, as concert organizer FKP Scorpio and the band announced on their website.
Further appearances by the formation around electro pioneer Ralf Hütter are planned in Hamburg (28.11.), Berlin (9.12.) and in the band's hometown of Düsseldorf (14.12.). Advance sales start on April 2 at 10.00 a.m. via the ticket provider Eventim, as the company announced.
Switzerland is also on Kraftwerk's tour schedule. The sound artists will be stopping off at Bernexpo on 17.12.2025.