Make-up tips and figure tricks for railroad staff? The SNCF causes outrage with its elegance guide - and quickly withdraws the brochure. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Yoan Valat

Make-up tips and figure tricks for railroad staff? The SNCF causes a major trade union dispute with its elegance guide - and quickly withdraws the brochure.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you France's state railroad SNCF has sparked criticism from trade unions with a clothing etiquette guide for its employees.

Among other things, the guide included tips on make-up and the right choice of clothes for different body types.

The Sud-Rail trade union described the "TGV Elegance Guide" as a disgrace: make-up and beauty tips in the brochure were reminiscent of the sixties.

SNCF's head of long-distance transport, Alain Krakovitch, had the guide withdrawn immediately. Show more

France's state railroad SNCF has sparked criticism from trade unions with a dress code for its employees. The guidelines included tips on make-up and the right choice of clothing for different body types.

According to the clothing guide, employees on long-distance TGV services who did not wear a uniform should also embody "Élégance à la Française", French elegance. According to the SNCF, the brochure was distributed without permission and has since been withdrawn.

A woman with a triangular body shape should avoid "tight skirts and voluminous pockets on the hips" and instead prefer "a light or colored top, a structured jacket, shoulder pads or a wide collar" to "balance the silhouette in the upper body area", the BFMTV channel quoted from the 40-page clothing guide. A rather chubby man should "choose dark tops" and "jackets that cover the hips" in order to "lengthen and visually slim the silhouette".

Union outraged by the categorization of people into body types

The Sud-Rail trade union described the "TGV Elegance Guide" as a disgrace. The employment contract requires some employees to wear a uniform, but not to adapt their silhouette and appearance to the aesthetic requirements of the railroad. Dividing people into different body types, some of which need to be "corrected" or "rebalanced", suggests that some figures are considered "problematic". "These kinds of statements are both sexist and fatphobic." Make-up and beauty tips in the brochure were reminiscent of the 1960s.

🛑 A quelques jours du #8mars, la direction #SNCF diffuse un guide formulant, entre autres, des injonctions directes à l’égard des femmes.



🛑 SUDRail exige le retrait immédiat de ce guide Élégance #TGV Le corps des travailleurs•ses n’est pas à la disposition de l’entreprise. pic.twitter.com/2zYqGTGc4v — SUD-Rail Fédération ⏚ (@Fede_SUD_Rail) March 11, 2026

SNCF head of long-distance transport Alain Krakovitch had the guide withdrawn immediately. "This is neither in line with our values nor our methods towards our employees," he wrote on the X platform. An internal investigation should now ensure that such an incident does not happen again.