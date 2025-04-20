  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Offspring Elephant calf is born at Zurich Zoo at Easter

SDA

20.4.2025 - 09:22

The new elephant calf.
The new elephant calf.
Zoo Zürich

On the night of Easter Sunday, there was a new arrival at Zurich Zoo: an elephant calf was born.

Keystone-SDA

20.04.2025, 09:22

20.04.2025, 09:31

Sweet offspring for Zurich Zoo at Easter - instead of a chocolate bunny, an elephant calf has "landed in the nest". The 19-year-old Farha gave birth to the male cub on Easter Sunday night. The birth went without complications.

The elephant calf is already standing and drinking, which is a first good sign, as Zurich Zoo announced on Sunday. "At exactly 2.22 am, the elephant calf fell to the sandy ground of the Kaeng Krachan Elephant Park at Zurich Zoo". The calf's father is the 20-year-old bull elephant Thai. The first contractions had already started on Thursday. The birth is good news for the critically endangered species of Asian elephant. The population in the wild is shrinking.

Immediately after the birth, elephant cow Farha took on her new role as mother and took care of the young animal.

More from the department

Biology. The egg was there long before the hens

BiologyThe egg was there long before the hens

Traffic offense. Speeding 63 km/h too fast in Aargau

Traffic offenseSpeeding 63 km/h too fast in Aargau

Easter in the USA - coloring eggs or potatoes?

Easter in the USA - coloring eggs or potatoes?