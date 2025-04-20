The new elephant calf. Zoo Zürich

On the night of Easter Sunday, there was a new arrival at Zurich Zoo: an elephant calf was born.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sweet offspring for Zurich Zoo at Easter - instead of a chocolate bunny, an elephant calf has "landed in the nest". The 19-year-old Farha gave birth to the male cub on Easter Sunday night. The birth went without complications.

The elephant calf is already standing and drinking, which is a first good sign, as Zurich Zoo announced on Sunday. "At exactly 2.22 am, the elephant calf fell to the sandy ground of the Kaeng Krachan Elephant Park at Zurich Zoo". The calf's father is the 20-year-old bull elephant Thai. The first contractions had already started on Thursday. The birth is good news for the critically endangered species of Asian elephant. The population in the wild is shrinking.

Immediately after the birth, elephant cow Farha took on her new role as mother and took care of the young animal.