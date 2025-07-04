Elephant cows often react aggressively when they want to protect their young. (symbolic picture) Bild: Kristin Palitza/dpa

A game drive on foot through the savannah is a highlight for many safari tourists. For two female tourists in Zambia, the experience ended fatally. A cow elephant probably saw her young animal under threat.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A cow elephant attacked and fatally injured two female tourists in a national park in Zambia.

Elephant cows can react aggressively if they believe their young are in danger.

Even shots fired by the accompanying game ranger could not deter the cow elephant. Show more

A cow elephant has attacked and fatally injured two tourists in Zambia's South Luangwa National Park. The two women, a 67-year-old New Zealander and a 68-year-old British woman, were on foot in the bush accompanied by an armed game ranger, a police spokesman said.

They had seen a cow elephant with her calf at a river crossing and wanted to retreat by another route. However, the animal attacked the group despite the gamekeeper firing warning shots. Nevertheless, the two women suffered broken bones and injuries from the tusks during the elephant attack.

Elephant cows can react aggressively

Elephant cows can react aggressively if they believe their young are in danger. African elephants are the largest land mammals on earth. The females can grow up to three meters tall and weigh up to 4.6 tons.

In many African national parks and protected areas, tourists are only allowed to travel in vehicles to avoid dangerous encounters with wild animals. Nevertheless, where it is offered, a walk through the bush and savannah is considered a particularly impressive nature experience.