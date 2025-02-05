  1. Residential Customers
Warnings ignored Elephant spears German tourist on the road

Andreas Fischer

5.2.2025

An elephant has attacked a tourist in India and fatally injured the German motorcyclist.
IMAGO/ZUMA Wire (Symbolbild)

A tourist ignores all warnings and is attacked: In India, a German died because he came too close to a wild elephant on his motorcycle.

05.02.2025, 19:53

05.02.2025, 20:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A German tourist was killed by an elephant in India.
  • The animal was traveling on a road in a national park.
  • Despite warnings, the 77-year-old German approached the animal on his motorcycle and was attacked twice.
Show more

A 77-year-old German tourist has been attacked and fatally injured by a wild elephant in a wildlife reserve in India. The man was riding a motorcycle on the road, said D.K. Meena, deputy director of the Anamalai Tiger Sanctuary, to the German Press Agency in New Delhi. He had come too close to the animal. "The elephant was already standing on the road."

Some of his employees had warned the drivers of other vehicles that there was an elephant on the road, said Meena. The others had therefore stopped their vehicles.

German ignores warnings and dies in hospital

However, the German ignored the warnings of the other drivers and was attacked by the animal when he tried to drive past it. The man reportedly crashed and was attacked a second time when he tried to pick up his motorcycle.

According to the newspaper "The New Indian Express", the German was riding a borrowed motorcycle on the road that runs through the reserve in the direction of Valparai. After the animal attack, he was taken to hospital. He eventually died there. His decision not to take the warnings seriously led to the fatal accident, the newspaper quoted a reserve warden as saying.

