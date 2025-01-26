Tourists can observe elephants and other wild animals in the almost 20,000 square kilometer park. Symbolbild: dpa

A safari in the famous national park in South Africa ends fatally. The park administration speaks of a "tragic accident" involving an elephant.

DPA dpa

An elephant has attacked and trampled a tourist to death in the world-famous Kruger National Park in South Africa. It was a "tragic accident", the park administration announced and expressed its condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

The incident took place on Saturday in the south of the national park. Details such as the nationality of the tourist were not initially known. The park called on people not to publish any pictures or videos of the incident on social networks.

The Kruger National Park is one of the most important tourist attractions and is one of the largest national parks in Africa. It was established as a protected area on March 26, 1898 by then President Paul Kruger, before the area was renamed Kruger National Park in 1926. The almost 20,000 square kilometer park is known for its large number of wild animals - elephants, lions, rhinos, leopards and buffalo.