A look into the archives: In 1959, the core was installed at the Diorit research reactor in Würenlingen AG. The reactor, which was decommissioned in 1977, is being dismantled. (archive picture) Keystone

During the dismantling of the former Diorit research reactor in the canton of Aargau, two employees came into contact with radioactively contaminated aluminum waste. According to the supervisory authority Ensi, increased dose levels are suspected.

The initial results indicate an effective subsequent dose of around 100 millisieverts (mSv) per employee, the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (Ensi) wrote on its website. The research reactor, which was decommissioned in 1977, is located in Würenlingen AG and belongs to the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI).

According to the Ensi, no acute health effects are to be expected from radiation doses in the 100 mSv range. Measurements and clarifications on the causes and the correctness of the initial results are currently being carried out.

The Diorit research reactor, which was built in Switzerland, was operated between 1960 and 1977. The reactor was decommissioned in 1994. The Federal Council granted permission to dismantle it.