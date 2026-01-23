Two elevators plummet to the ground in the Belgian capital. It takes hours for emergency responders to open the second elevator and confirm that there are no other victims. Questions remain.

Following the elevator crash at a construction site in Brussels, emergency responders have now managed to open the second elevator car as well and found no additional victims. The public prosecutor’s office announced this early Wednesday morning. Six bodies had previously been found in the first elevator. The exact cause of death remains unclear at this time, as do the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to initial reports, two elevators crashed at a centrally located construction site in the Belgian capital on Tuesday. A fire also broke out, according to the reports. A fire investigator, among others, is looking into the exact sequence of events and the cause. Six workers were reported missing; according to the public prosecutor’s office, they are Belgian or Romanian nationals.

Investigation Against an Unknown Person

It is not yet known whether the six fatalities are the missing persons. Medical examiners and police are working to identify the victims and notify their families. The prosecutor’s office has announced that further information will be released once this process is complete.

She is investigating the case against persons unknown. A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said on Tuesday that the two elevators had plummeted several floors.

The Oxy building, located in a pedestrian zone in the heart of downtown Brussels, is currently undergoing renovation. It formerly served as an administrative headquarters for the Belgian capital; now it is set to be converted into a multifunctional building with offices, restaurants, hotel rooms, and apartments.