A building in downtown Brussels is undergoing renovation, with hundreds of workers on site. Then a fire breaks out, and two elevators plunge to the ground. Six people die. Many questions remain unanswered.

Brussels firefighters made a horrific discovery on Tuesday afternoon: several people were lying lifeless in a crashed elevator. The building, located in the heart of the Belgian capital, is currently undergoing renovation. For hours, emergency responders were unable to reach them. By evening, it was clear: six people had died.

Exactly how this happened is unclear, according to a staff member at the local district attorney’s office. There was a fire, and two elevators plummeted several stories. An investigation is now underway. In addition, the victims must be identified. An autopsy is expected to provide clues as to exactly how she died.

The rescue workers haven't been able to open the second elevator yet. The woman says they hope there aren't any more bodies inside.

Fire department initially called to a small fire

The operation had started out innocently enough. The fire department was called in the morning to what was thought to be a small fire on the second floor of the complex. They responded, put out the fire—and then made a routine inspection round through the huge construction site, according to a prosecutor. “Many areas were extremely difficult to access,” he continued.

At the same time, it is reported that 6 of the approximately 250 workers at the construction site are missing. Eventually, emergency responders manage to fight their way to an elevator—and discover several bodies inside the cabin.

Two workers were also taken to the hospital, as was a firefighter who suffered heatstroke while on duty, according to a fire department spokesperson. In the afternoon, exhausted firefighters can be seen in front of the building complex, reaching for water bottles as they wipe the sweat from their brows. More than 200 workers from various companies were evacuated from the construction site, says a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.

Prime Minister and the King Visit the Site of the Accident

As the recovery of the first bodies begins, Belgium's King Philippe and Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrive at the building, which has been cordoned off over a large area. They thank the rescue workers. They do not make any public statements. A few onlookers are also at the scene.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close calls it a tragedy that is deeply moving. Six people had come to work and died.

He promises support for everyone affected and thanks the emergency responders for their efforts. They arrived on the scene very quickly and brought the fire under control promptly.

"We were able to speak with the relatives," he said that evening. "It's an extremely difficult situation, because they're here and have no news about their loved ones." With the help of a victim assistance team, DNA samples are now being collected to confirm the identities. That confirmation has not yet been made.

Belgium's Interior Minister Bernard Quintin expressed his shock on X. Germany's ambassador to Belgium, Martin Kotthaus, also expressed his sympathy on the platform.

The Oxy building, located in a pedestrian zone in the heart of downtown Brussels, is currently undergoing renovation. It formerly served as an administrative headquarters for the Belgian capital; now it is set to be converted into a multifunctional building with offices, restaurants, hotel rooms, and apartments. According to earlier estimates, the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

"Deep dismay"

The companies Whitewood and Immobel are behind the project. Immobel states that it was deeply saddened to learn of the victims of the fire at the construction site. “Our thoughts are first and foremost with those affected, their families, and their colleagues. For all of us, this is above all a human tragedy.” Immobel is supporting the emergency and security services as well as the authorities and is in close contact with all parties involved.